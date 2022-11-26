Elon Musk announced Twitter’s plans to grant a “general amnesty” to the accounts that have been suspended from the platform’s end, starting next week.
Musk took to Twitter to conduct a poll if the platform should “offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.”
Around 3.2 million users responded to Musk’s poll over “amnesty”, with 72.4 per cent voting in favour of “amnesty”.
To the poll, Musk replied “ Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, which translates to “The voice of people is the voice of God” in Latin.
