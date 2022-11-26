Elon Musk announced Twitter’s plans to grant a “general amnesty” to the accounts that have been suspended from the platform’s end, starting next week.

Musk took to Twitter to conduct a poll if the platform should “offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.”

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Around 3.2 million users responded to Musk’s poll over “amnesty”, with 72.4 per cent voting in favour of “amnesty”.

To the poll, Musk replied “ Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, which translates to “The voice of people is the voice of God” in Latin.

The people have spoken.



Amnesty begins next week.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

