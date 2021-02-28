Twitter Spaces now available for some Android users: Report

Twitter seems to have begun testing its Twitter Spaces for Android users, according to some reports.

According to a report by Android Police, Spaces has been working in beta for a few Android users.

This is likely to be an early preview for select users who are part of the app's beta program, as per the report.

Users on Android, however, are unable to host their own Space, but can listen to conversations, view captions, can be a speaker and react using emojis.

Twitter Spaces, similar to Clubhouse, an audio-based social media platform. Users can interact in audio rooms. Considering the popularity of Clubhouse, Spaces can be a new opportunity to expand for the microblogging platform.

The social media major released Spaces into public beta on iOS in December.

“With Spaces, we provide people a new way to connect directly in an intimate conversation space — using their voice. The human voice can bring a layer of connectivity, emotion, nuance and empathy that is often lost in text. We’re still early in beta, but we’re very excited about this new capability,” Dantley Davis, Head of Design & Research at Twitter had said earlier this week at Twitter’s Analyst Day.

Twitter however has not officially announced the details regarding testing Spaces for Android users.