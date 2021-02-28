Twitter Spaces now available for some Android users: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter Spaces now available for some Android users: Report
Twitter seems to have begun testing its Twitter Spaces for Android users, according to some reports.
According to a report by Android Police, Spaces has been working in beta for a few Android users.
This is likely to be an early preview for select users who are part of the app's beta program, as per the report.
Users on Android, however, are unable to host their own Space, but can listen to conversations, view captions, can be a speaker and react using emojis.
Twitter Spaces, similar to Clubhouse, an audio-based social media platform. Users can interact in audio rooms. Considering the popularity of Clubhouse, Spaces can be a new opportunity to expand for the microblogging platform.
The social media major released Spaces into public beta on iOS in December.
“With Spaces, we provide people a new way to connect directly in an intimate conversation space — using their voice. The human voice can bring a layer of connectivity, emotion, nuance and empathy that is often lost in text. We’re still early in beta, but we’re very excited about this new capability,” Dantley Davis, Head of Design & Research at Twitter had said earlier this week at Twitter’s Analyst Day.
Twitter however has not officially announced the details regarding testing Spaces for Android users.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE