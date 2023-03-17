Twitter has added a bookmark counter to its iOS app, according to a tweet from the Twitter Support account.
Just like displaying the number of likes, retweets, and views to a tweet, the microblogging platform will now show the number of times a tweet has been bookmarked.
It is unclear if Twitter will introduce the feature on Android and the web.
While users can see the total number of bookmarks to a tweet, one cannot view specific accounts that have added the tweet to their bookmarks.
The company has recently said it would make SMS verification a Twitter Blue feature and has delayed the launch of its new paid API program.
