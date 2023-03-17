Twitter has added a bookmark counter to its iOS app, according to a tweet from the Twitter Support account.

Just like displaying the number of likes, retweets, and views to a tweet, the microblogging platform will now show the number of times a tweet has been bookmarked.

It is unclear if Twitter will introduce the feature on Android and the web.

We love Bookmarks for saving Tweets to revisit later. Starting today on iOS, you'll now see the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked on Tweet details. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 16, 2023

While users can see the total number of bookmarks to a tweet, one cannot view specific accounts that have added the tweet to their bookmarks.

The company has recently said it would make SMS verification a Twitter Blue feature and has delayed the launch of its new paid API program.

