Twitter to allow Android users to select text from tweets

Micro-blogging site Twitter is working on a feature for Android users of its app to select text within tweets. It has been available to iOS users for a while now. Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineer, noted the feature and shared a screenshot on Twitter.

Twitter for Android is finally working on the ability to select text on Tweet pic.twitter.com/xoqYwc7aeL — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 2, 2022

While the feature was unavailable, the overview selection on Google Pixel phones has been an aid to Android users allowing them to select text from any screen to copy and paste.

Podcaster and Android expert Mishaal Rahman claimed in a tweet that the feature is only available on a small selection of phones. “It’s also strange that it took so long to add, but good that it might be on the way,” Android Police reported.