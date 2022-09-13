WhatsApp: Now search messages by date

WhatsApp recently confirmed talks about the awaited feature ‘Search Message by Date’ in a blog post. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the feature and is not yet ready to roll it out for beta users.

For the last two years, WhatsApp feature ‘Search Messages by Date’ has been under development, but was discontinued . Now, WhatsApp is back on track to release the feature following theWhatsApp beta release for iOS 22.0.19.73- an update from TestFlight.

WhatsApp Search by Date feature

WhatsApp, powered by Meta, shared a screenshot of the feature in a blogpost-a new calendar icon will pop when searching for a message in the chat. With the help of this calendar, users can quickly jump to a certain date and track older messages. To dismiss the date view, they can scroll through the conversation.