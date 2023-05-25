WhatsApp is working on a username feature like other social media apps for users to choose and set unique usernames for their accounts. According to a report by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and will feature within the app settings.

WhatsApp recently launched the edit message feature, rolling out to all users in a phased manner.

Also read: Know how to check your income tax refund status

Here’s how the functionality will feature on WhatsApp

WhatsApp username

“With the ability to choose a username, WhatsApp users will have the opportunity to add another layer of privacy to their accounts. This means that instead of relying solely on phone numbers to identify contacts, users will be able to opt for a unique username,” WABetaInfo wrote.

The functionality will also allow users to reach other individuals by entering their usernames within the app without entering their contact numbers. Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform released a new interface for the group settings screen to some beta testers on Android.

Also read: How to book Chennai Metro Rail tickets on WhatsApp