Taxpayers are eligible to receive refunds if the tax paid by them exceeds the liability. The Income Tax Department processes the returns and assesses the tax liability based on the returns filed by a taxpayer. Individuals can check their income tax refund status online.

Step 1: Head to the income tax e-filing portal.

Step 2: Log in using your credentials.

Step 3: Navigate to e-File > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns.

A new webpage will display information on your ITR (income tax return) fillings, including the date of filing, the processing status, and the date of refund.

