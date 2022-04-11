WhatsApp turning off media visibility for disappearing chats, testing new drawing tools

WhatsApp is adding features for the disappearing messages for both Android and iOS, and is introducing new drawing tools for Android.

The instant messaging app tested disappearing messages in 2020 and rolled out the feature last year. The feature — available in both personal and group chats — enables users to set a default timer for messages to delete themselves.

WhatsApp is turning off the media visibility option for disappearing chats for a better privacy experience, WABetaInfo reported. On WhatsApp for iOS, the save to camera roll option is automatically turned off for disappearing chats.

With this change, images, videos, and GIFs are not automatically saved to the device. However, users can still save media manually.

WhatsApp is now rolling out to all users some changes to the way media from disappearing chats is automatically saved on the latest beta and public builds of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.https://t.co/MOxgeT2IHl — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 8, 2022

“The changes are rolled out to all users on beta and public builds,” WABetaInfo said.

Other features

It is also introducing new drawing tools: two new pencils and a blur tool. The blur tool was already available on WhatsApp for iOS.

The new interface for the drawing editor is available to some beta testers, according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has rolled out the ability to view the estimated time of arrival (ETA) when uploading or downloading documents to Android and iOS beta users, WABetaInfo revealed.

WhatsApp is releasing a feature that lets us understand when a document is fully downloaded on our devices or uploaded to their servers.https://t.co/lGg8rZPVFR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 9, 2022