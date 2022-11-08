WhatsApp has announced a new change for the disappearing message section within the privacy section, according to a blogpost on Wabetainfo. The change for the disappearing message section is now rolling out for some WhatsApp beta Android 2.22.24.9 versions.

WhatsApp changes disappearing message section | Photo Credit: -

Check change compatibility

One can check if the disappearing message section update is compatible with their handset:

Go to WhatsApp Setting

Head to Privacy, and tap on Disappearing messages (previously called “default message timer)

With the new WhatsApp privacy update for disappearing messages, one can apply the default message timer to new chats, and set the timer to already active conversations. WhatsApp is also making it easier to bulk-select active conversations to mark them as disappearing threads.

