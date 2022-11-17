WhatsApp introduced a poll feature for both Android and iOS. Now one can conduct polls for both group and individual chats. The feature is yet not available on WhatsApp Web. Users can add up to 12 options in the poll, and accidently, if one option is repeated on the same poll, WhatsApp sends an alert for the same.

How to use the poll option?

Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

Head to an individual or group chat.

Tap on the plus icon beside the text bar. Select “Poll” option from the list.

WhatsApp Chat options. | Photo Credit: -

On the next step, go on to create a poll. Type the question and set the options.

After the polling is done, one can “View Votes” to see the interaction.

View Votes option for Poll | Photo Credit: -

