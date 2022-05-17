WhatsApp working on premium subscription plan for business accounts

WhatsApp is working to introduce a new subscription plan for business accounts called WhatsApp Premium. According to WABetaInfo, the premium plan is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and Desktop.

WhatsApp Premium is the new subscription plan for businesses!



The new optional subscription plan is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and it lets businesses link and name up to 10 devices to the same account and a custom business short link!https://t.co/nvg3g7yhL9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 17, 2022

Earlier, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is working on a redesigned interface for the ‘linked device’ section, exclusively for business accounts and hinted at a new subscription plan. The instant messaging app also informed that it was testing the ability to set up a cover photo for a business profile.

Under WhatsApp Premium, the messaging app would be able to link up to 10 devices to one WhatsApp business account. The business devices could also be renamed. Business account users are already allowed to shorten links for customers to contact them easily. The business accounts would soon be allowed to create a custom link under the subscription plan.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, shared a screenshot of WhatsApp Premium on Twitter.

FIRST LOOK: This is WhatsApp Premium! 🔥 😮



WhatApp's NEW subscription plan for businesseshttps://t.co/MCgxjLXaQUpic.twitter.com/LITj1qbw8g — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 17, 2022

The timeline for the release of WhatsApp Premium and its pricing remains unknown. WABetaInfo reported that the ability tested on WhatsApp Business beta for Android, iOS and Desktop would not be available for standard accounts.