YouTube is testing 2x playback speed feature. YouTube Premium subscribers have access to this feature.

Users can test this feature by opting for 2x playback option after long pressing any YouTube Premium sponsored video.

Earlier, to watch a YouTube video at 2x speed, a user needed to choose the option from video settings.

YouTube’s new feature seems to have inspired from TikTok’s playback feature where a user can long-press a video and select 2x speed from the list of options.

YouTube’s long-press 2x speed playback will be available till August 13.