IT services company Sonata Software has signed a Global Gold Services partnership agreement with Sinequa, an enterprise search cloud company.

This partnership enables Sonata to offer its customers an intelligent search solution on which knowledge-intensive organisations can support enterprise-wide search and develop customised domain and situational applications, it said.

In January 2020, Encore Software Services, a Sonata company, entered into a Gold Services Partnership agreement with Sinequa covering the US. Since then, Encore has implemented Sinequa’s Search Cloud Platform for customers in pharmaceutical, manufacturing, banking and insurance, and created a Sinequa Center of Excellence in Chennai with certified consultants to provide high-quality implementation services to its global customers.

Read also: Sonata Software to acquire Texas-based Quant Systems

Innovative search solutions

“Our partnership with Sinequa, expanding beyond the US, is a testimony of our strong collaboration in delivering a distinctive set of innovative search solutions to our customers and enabling them to achieve superior customer service, along with an enhanced digital experience and optimised operational capabilities,” said Samir Dhir, MD and CEO, Sonata Software.

Read more: Sonata Software plans to scale operations

Sinequa helps organisations improve information discovery and knowledge management with intelligent search solutions. Sinequa’s AI-powered search platform, optimised for Microsoft Azure, connects unstructured and structured data with a unified search interface to provide insights using deep learning, state-of-the-art natural language processing, knowledge mining and neural search.

Alexandre Bilger, CEO, Sinequa, said, “Sonata brings experienced experts to implement and quickly customise our Search Cloud platform, allowing customers to extract new and useful business insights from the vast quantities of available data.”