IT firm Sonata Software has launched Harmoni.AI, a responsible-first AI offering a bouquet of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators using generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Sonata’s ‘Responsible by Design’ approach ensures uncompromising ethics, trust, privacy, security, and compliance. It will amplify the potential of humans, enterprises, and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities to create value from unparalleled innovations, connected ecosystems, and pervasive efficiencies, said the company.

Also read: Sonata Software becomes select tier partner with Snowflake in US Region

“We are seeing strong interest from our clients in enhancing customer experience, launching new business models, growing revenue, and enhancing productivity. Our responsibility is to help Enterprises leverage the most relevant use cases for their specific business needs within a governed framework. The key to success, therefore, as with any AI, is the guardrails that humans build around them to guarantee secure and trusted outcomes.” said Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of Sonata Software.

Sonata’s Harmoni.AI is a holistic “Responsible by Design” platform for generative AI. A Data Governance and Acceleration engine backs it with a choice of using Industry Leading LLMs and a consulting framework to enable effective adoption and faster time to market. Sonata has built six service delivery platforms, Industry Use cases, and Acceleration BOTs.

Also read: Sonata Software plans to focus on large deals

It is doing pilots with multiple customers, including Fortune 500 clients, particularly in the areas of healthcare and life sciences, consumer products & retail, telecom, media & technology, and banking and financial services.

The company has also established Harmoni.AI Academy, to train engineers on ‘Responsible-First by Design’ approach, and around 20 per cent of its engineers are involved in AI initiatives to enable clients to leverage the potential of generative AI in a trusted, secure, and governed framework, it said.