Sonata Software, an Indian information technology services company, announced it has received select tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, for the US region.

As a select partner, Sonata will accelerate its customers’ digital transformation by offering a comprehensive suite of services, including Snowflake implementation, migration, optimisation, and managed services. The recognition solidifies Sonata Software’s position as an advisor and technology partner, empowering organisations to harness the power of Snowflake’s cloud data platform and drive business innovation.

The shares of Sonata Software went up by 0.27 per cent to ₹1,055.75 at 11:13 a.m. on BSE.

