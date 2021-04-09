Streaming social network platform FLYX launches audio space Bakstage

FLYX, a streaming social network, has announced the launch of its newest product Bakstage, a space for audio conversations.

Bakstage is available both on Android and iOS.

The platform enables real-time audio conversations. It is equipped to support ephemeral and recorded discussions.

“Bakstage aims to create a platform for content creators, such as singers, local bands, stand-up comedians, movie reviewers, audio jockeys (the new age radio jockeys), news readers, motivational speakers, healers, social activists, or mental health advocates,” the company said.

Shashank Singh, CEO & Founder, FLYX, said, “We are constantly innovating to bring the community together and have meaningful conversations from movies to books to sports and things which impact the society. It is our mission to build an open platform for free flowing conversations which are beyond texts, pictures or visuals.”

Preet Raj, Co-founder, FLYX, added, “Social audio spaces have a huge potential, with consumers seeking out more personal and intimate experiences than the broadcast nature of social timelines and status updates. Bakstage aims to become a platform where content creators can monetise their talent regardless of where they are and attract not only local but global audiences. We are already seeing great response from our existing beta users and some potential partners.”

Audio platforms are gaining rapid popularity with tools such as Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. Companies such as Spotify and LinkedIn are also working on audio platforms, as per reports.