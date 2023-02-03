Sun TV Network posted a 9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the third quarter at ₹425 crore. The South-based broadcaster posted a consolidated net profit of ₹471 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per share (75 per cent) on a face value of ₹5 per share.

Consolidated income for the quarter ended December 2022 stood at ₹985 crore, down 11 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The broadcaster's standalone net profit in the recent quarter stood at ₹416 crore (₹457 crore). Standalone revenue from operations, on a year-on-year basis, declined by 17 per cent to ₹858 crore (₹1,033 crore), of which, advertisement revenues stood at ₹380 crore.

Standalone revenues (excl. IPL & movies) for Q3FY23 stood at ₹811 crore.

Sun TV shares closed at ₹445.05 apiece on the NSE on Friday, down 2.39 per cent over the previous ṭclose.