TAIPA seeks uninterrupted power supply for telecom towers

With telecom classified as a critical service, the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has sought uninterrupted electricity supply and 45 days’ grace period for bill payments for tower firms during the lockdown period.

The association, in a letter to Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, Secretary, Ministry of Power, has asked the ministry to instruct all the State Governments and State Electricity Companies in the country to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for tower firms. It also sought electricity connections on a priority basis for telecom tower sites in view of the present situation.

“While the necessary support has been extended by the various State electricity distribution companies so far, we would further like to seek your support in ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply for telecom towers, which is critical for continued operations of telecom services. In light of the fact that telecom is classified as critical service during the present lockdown and work from home situation in the country, it is serving as the backbone for various other services such as e-commerce, banking and finance, e-governance, e-education and healthcare, among others,” TAIPA Director-General TR Dua said in the letter.

The association also wants no penalty to be charged in case of delay in electricity bill payments, no coercive action like disconnections, and a grace period of at least 45 days for bill payments. It also wants restoration of power, in case of failures, on a priority basis since bringing in battery back-ups would take time due to movement restrictions.

