Tally Solutions, a business management software provider, has launched TallyPrime 3.0, which features a revamped GST solution, improvements in reporting capability, and improved capabilities to help businesses collect outstanding dues faster.

The company hopes this release will help double its revenue and increase its customer base from 2.3 million to 3.5 million in the next couple of years. Tally, however, hasn’t shared the current revenue numbers.

With multi-GSTIN capability, TallyPrime 3.0 will allow users to manage multiple GSTIN data in a single tally company and maintain their business data centrally. It ensures speed while generating GST returns and reconciliation of GSTR 1, 2A, and 3B in a seamless manner, the company said.

Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, said, “Since the start of the GST journey six years ago, we have seen many changes by the government both to simplify and tighten the compliance system. Keeping this constant change in mind, we have completely revamped our GST experience to make it tremendously flexible for businesses to remain compliant with confidence.”

The new product is free for all existing customers with active subscriptions. Others can buy the subscription at 20 per cent of the licence cost, which is either ₹18,000 or ₹54,000, Goenka told Businessline.

The company is looking to expand in international markets such as West Asiat, Africa, and Southeast Asia by building its partner ecosystem in those regions, according to Goenka.

The new product offers a digital payment request feature. Businesses can generate and embed payment links or QR codes into their invoices or other reports. Customers can pay through domestic and international debit and credit cards, EMIs, pay later options, net banking, UPI, and mobile wallets. Tally has roped in PayU and Razorpay as payment gateway partners.

The reporting system has a one-click feature to filter data, and connected capabilities for generation of e-way bills and e-invoices.