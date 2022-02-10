TCS launches solution for efficient energy usage

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) expanded its portfolio of sustainability solutions, adding TCS Clever Energy, Intelligent Power Plant (IP2) and TCS Envirozone on Microsoft’s Azure IoT platform for enabling client organisation gain insights into energy usage and reduce waste and emissions to achieve their net-zero goals.

Developed on Microsoft Azure IoT PaaS services, TCS Clever Energy leverages IoT, AI, ML and cloud to address key functions like heating and cooling, process energy optimisation, demand response, intelligent tariff management, emission management and sustainability compliances with integration to sensors, meters and assets across the organisation.

The other two sustainability solutions are TCS IP2 and TCS Envirozone. IP2 combines AI, IoT and digital twin technologies to support critical power plants to enhance reliability, cut emissions and reduce operating costs by 2-3%. TCS Envirozone tracks SDG activities helping organisations adopt carbon-neutral strategies by mitigating risks around supplier-sourcing, operations and upstream sustainability for a sustainable supply chain.

Deployed in US & Middle East

TCS Clever Energy is currently deployed with a leading North American pharmacy retailer to reduce emissions by 26% across thousands of its stores. At a Middle East-based retailer, TCS Clever Energy is at work across 1,300 stores, driving their CO2 reduction by 25,000 tonnes.

Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, IoT and Digital Engineering, TCS said, “Our sustainability solutions harness the power of IoT, data and analytics to enable companies to achieve their sustainability goals and lead with purpose—without making significant new capital investments. We are pleased to offer these solutions on Microsoft Azure, to further help our customers with actionable insights on energy demand and consumption, carbon emissions and asset energy performance.”

“TCS’ extensive portfolio of sustainability solutions, built with Microsoft technology, provides a comprehensive approach for businesses to embrace sustainability and deliver on their commitments. Through digital twins, predictive models and other innovative IoT deployments, we’re helping organisations record, report and reduce their end-to-end environmental footprint,” said Lakecia Gunter, Vice President and General Manager, IoT Global Channel Sales, Microsoft added.

The suite of sustainability offerings is underpinned by TCS’ sustainability-aligned data offering suite including Dataom for Sustainability, Daezmo sustainability analytics and the TCS ESG integration solution.