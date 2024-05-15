Our business strategy is firmly rooted in maintaining profitable growth momentum, anchored by the foundational principles of ‘Customer Centricity’, ‘Employee Centricity’, and ‘Operational Excellence’. Over the past five years, we have successfully doubled our revenue, and we are poised to accelerate this growth further. Our strategy includes continued investments in enhancing our capabilities portfolio, which is essential for driving digital transformation for our clients. We are also committed to deepening our relationships with key accounts, where we have already made significant investments, and maintaining a sustained focus on securing large deals. Additionally, we are expanding our global presence and forming capability-led partnerships with key clients, which will serve as the bedrock for our long-term growth and differentiation. Parallelly, we are exploring new growth vectors in various geographies and micro-verticals.