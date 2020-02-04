TCS secures $1.5 billion deal from Walgreens

India’s biggest IT service exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the expansion of its long-standing strategic partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) in a $1.5-billion deal.

In the 10-year contract, TCS will provide Run and Operational managed services, including application maintenance and support, infrastructure and security operations.

According to Francesco Tinto,Senior Vice President, Global Chief Information Officer, WBA, the pharmaceutical company is building a scalable, sustainable and globally unified IT operating model. This will be focused on digital transformation, automation of service delivery and innovation with TCS’ assistance.

“The TCS strategic partnership will enhance our ability to rapidly address evolving business needs, support large-scale global technology solutions and promote investment in truly differentiating capabilities through a modernised platform,” Tinto stated.

TCS lagged behind in the retail segment in 2019, while it witnessed growth in cost optimisation projects. Now, with the WBA contract, the IT giant has bagged one of the largest retail segment deals.



