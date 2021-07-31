Techgentsia feted for vconsol videoconferencing platform

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Techgentsia, a small company from Info Park, Cherthala in Kerala, whose video conferencing solution vconsol won the Innovation Challenge and a price money of Rs 1 crore, has been officially feted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), Government of India, in New Delhi.
Joy Sebastian, CEO of Techgnentsia, received the badge of honour from Ajay Prakash Sahni, Secretary of IT, Government of India, earlier this week. The award was announced in August 2019, but felicitation had to be postponed due to the pandemic. vconsol was selected from over 1,983 entries submitted.
vconsol from Techgentsia is now the official video conferencing platform of the Central Government in what is a big achievement for the small company, says Joy Sebastian. National Informatics Centre (NIC) provides the backbone infrastructure to run BharatVC, a rebranded instance of vconsol.
Official video conferences with the Prime Minister, Central Ministers and top bureaucrats have come to be conducted on this on this platform, he said. vconsol has also became the medium for the Prime Minister’s video conferencing with the country’s Olympic contestants and their family members.
The Central government plans to run all of its video conferences on this platform. NIC is all about to leverage its server capacity by 10 times. Every Central Ministry, department and office will soon be connected through BharatVC, official sources said.
Courts are migrating to vconsol. Online sittings of the High Court of Kerala are now conducted on vconsol. Techgentsia is currently designing a hybrid court for the High Court of Karnataka. The C&AG, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Indian Plasma Research Institute too have migrated to vconsol.
"Software designed from ground-up by a Kerala company with a small footprint has beat MNCs and other tech giants to it,” says the Techgentsia CEO. “When the quality of a product is recognised nationally, it automatically boosts the confidence of the state's IT sector,” he added.
