The technology sector seemingly commands remarkable loyalty, given the lowest percentage (38 per cent) of outclicks by jobseekers — namely clicks on job openings outside their current sector, according to job site Indeed.

Professionals in the technology field exhibit a strong preference for staying in their current roles, mainly driven by factors like competitive salaries and attractive benefits.

The top roles with the lowest outclick rates include Ruby on Rails developer (11.04 per cent), iOS developer (12.08 per cent), release engineer (12.19 per cent), and JavaScript developer (12.23 per cent).

Similarly, the food industry prominently features professionals who are least likely to leave. Positions such as sous chef (11.18 per cent), executive chef (16.16 per cent), and head chef (17.19 per cent) appear in the top fifteen jobs with high retention rates.

Among the other industries that see high levels of resistance to career switch, the healthcare sector, particularly nursing (40.58 per cent), commands significant professional loyalty. Human resources (45.93 per cent), architecture (49.07 per cent), and media (49.27 per cent) professionals, too, appear to demonstrate a significant degree of contentment and dedication to their roles.

“The attractiveness of different occupations reflects varying combinations of pay, flexibility, and barriers to entry. The ‘stickiest’ jobs tend to be specialised ones where workers have made a considerable investment in gaining specific skills and experience,” said Saumitra Chand, Career Expert, Indeed India.

On the other hand, some roles don’t see much loyalty, including call centre team lead, airport executive, applicator, and funeral director, which have more than 99 per cent of outclicks. These roles are often characterised by low pay and less favourable working conditions.

According to the report, professionals considering a career switch find roles in healthcare, technology, and the food industry particularly attractive. Among the top 15 job titles with the highest interest from workers in other occupational categories are healthcare roles such as senior staff nurse, physiotherapist, x-ray technician, and senior optometrist.

“Job switching rates vary considerably across occupations, with certain roles presenting greater challenges than others. Those looking to boost retention need to be mindful of the sectors they are more likely to lose staff to and consider what they can do to better meet the needs of their workforce,” added Chand.