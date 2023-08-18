The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released a consultation paper on ‘Review of Quality-of-Service (QoS) Standards for Access Services (Wireless and Wireline) and Broadband (Wireless and Wireline) Services’ in which is proposing to merge present three regulations into one.

According to TRAI Act, 1997, it is mandated to ensure the QoS to protect the interest of the consumers of telecommunication services. Accordingly, it notified three QoS standards for telecom services — The standards of QoS of Basic Telephone Service (Wireline) and Cellular Mobile Telephone Service Regulations, 2009; QoS of Broadband Service Regulations 2006 and; The Standards of QoS for Wireless Data Services Regulations 2012.

These regulations have been amended from time to time based on induction of new technologies like 4G. TRAI said it has been receiving number of complaints from the subscribers regarding call drops and other network related issues especially after rollout of 5G services.

“To simplify regulatory framework for QoS, it is proposed to have single regulation dealing with QoS standards for all voice and data services irrespective of their access medium i.e., for both wireline and wireless services. Accordingly, present three regulations are proposed to be merged into single regulation,” it said.

Averaging effect

Upon detailed analysis of quarterly QoS performance reports, TRAI has noted that due to long performance assessment period of a quarter over a large area like licensed service area (LSA), there may be pockets or areas experiencing poor quality of service due to averaging effect while service providers are meeting overall QoS benchmark at LSA level, it said.

Accordingly, to have a closer view of the status of QoS, the draft regulations propose monthly QoS performance reporting at State and UT level in addition to at LSA level. The QoS parameters and benchmarks for voice and data services are technology agnostic in present regulations. The relevant terminology for 5G services has also been updated in draft regulations to monitor QoS performance of 5G, it said.

Consumer experience

“As 4G and 5G networks are providing much wider coverage in the country compared with the 2G and 3G networks, the stringent performance benchmarks, especially related to call drops, are proposed for 4G and 5G services to improve consumer experience,” the sector regulator said.

Therefore, the Authority has issued this consultation paper for seeking ‘stakeholders’ comments. Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders latest by September 20, and counter comments, if any, by October 5, TRAI added.