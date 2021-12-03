Twitter rolls out the option to Super Follow to Android users globally

Twitter is expanding the option to Super Follow creators to Android users globally. Super Follow is a paid subscription feature on the platform.

It had first begun testing the feature in September this year, rolling it out to some people in the US who were able to share an extra level of content and conversation with their most engaged followers on Twitter.

It had then expanded the option to Super Follow select creators to iOS users globally in October. The option is now rolling out for Android users.

"It's your turn Android –– the option to Super Follow your favorite creators is now rolling out globally!" Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

The feature is meant for creators or publishers to monetise on the platform. It allows users to get access to bonus content.

The social media major had first mentioned the feature at its Analyst Day event earlier this year. The feature works like an “account subscription” service and allows creators and publishers to charge other users for content such as exclusive tweets, special access to their direct messages or audio conversations, or a paid newsletter, as shared by Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product.

"With Super Follows, people can monetise bonus or behind-the-scenes content on Twitter, and in exchange, these subscribers get special access to even more of their favourite authentic Twitter content and conversations," it had explained in an official release.

Subscription plan

Creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month for their content including early previews and subscriber-only conversations.

They can earn up to 97 per cent of revenue through their Super Follows subscription, after third party in-app purchase fees, and until they reach $50,000 in lifetime earnings across all Twitter monetisation products.

After $50,000 in lifetime earnings, they can earn up to 80 per cent of revenue after third party in-app purchase fees.

Separately, the microblogging platform is also testing a notification that reminds users of the option to change who can reply to a tweet when their tweet starts getting more attention.

"Having a hit Tweet is cool, but if incoming replies start to get overwhelming, you can change who can reply from the icon at the top right of the Tweet. We’re testing a notification to remind some of you on Android & iOS about this option when your Tweet starts getting attention," it said.