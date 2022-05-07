Twitter to be ‘super focused’ on software, design, infosec: Musk

Twitter will be super focused on areas such as software engineering, design, information security and server hardware if the acquisition completes, Elon Musk said on Friday.
Musk quoting a tweet linked to a Fortune article regarding job openings at the tech giant growing 263 per cent between April 24 and April 30, highlighted the areas the social media major will focus on once his $44 billion takeover is completed.
The article referenced a tweet by Daniel Zhao, a senior economist and data scientist at Glassdoor.
Twitter Inc last month announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. The company will become a privately held one on completion of the transaction. Most recently, Musk secured $7.14 billion in funding from a group of investors including co-founder of Oracle Corp Larry Ellison to fund the takeover.
Musk has been sharing his ideas for the social media platform and his vision for the future of Twitter. Earlier this week, Musk shared a proposal to ask businesses and government bodies to start paying for using Twitter. Musk gave a glimpse of what could be a possible new revenue line for Twitter, going forward, on Wednesday, in a series of tweets.
