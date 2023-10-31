Uday Odedra, Head of Wells Fargo in India and Philippines

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has named Uday Odedra as the Head of Wells Fargo in India and Philippines. Uday will report to the company’s Global Head of Operations, David Owen.

“Our India and Philippines teams are a critical part of the bank’s business and under Uday’s leadership, we will continue to strengthen our operations in the region,” David Owen said here in a statement on Tuesday.

With more than 25 years of experience in the global financial services sector, Uday served in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India, and Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Asia of UBS AG.