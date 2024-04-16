Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that its “Made in India” servers are being deployed on a large scale to serve the growing demands of Indian customers.

HPE unveiled its Make in India plan in July 2023, together with Indian manufacturer Voice, Video Data and Network (VVDN) Technologies and plans to manufacture approximately $1 billion worth of high-volume servers in the first five years of production.

manufacturing operations

In partnership with HPE, VVDN established its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, in record time and it is now operational at full scale. Automation, control, and quality of manufacturing operations have been the priorities for both companies over the past eight months while setting up production and testing capabilities. Designed to deliver value, these “Made in India” HPE servers cater to a wide range of applications and workloads, empowering Indian businesses and organizations to optimise their IT infrastructure and drive competitive advantage in today’s digital landscape.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the government and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). Their vision in introducing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program has been instrumental in encouraging OEMs like us to establish a manufacturing footprint in India,” said Som Satsangi SVP and Managing Director, at HPE India. “HPE remains committed to driving innovation, fostering local talent, and contributing to India’s economic growth.”

With inputs from BL Intern Meghna Barik