Snapdeal-owned SaaS platform Unicommerce plans to expand international operations in five new countries, including Thailand, Egypt, Kenya, Bahrain and Quatar.

Unicommerce is currently present in ten countries across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa and will be further strengthening its presence in these markets. In a year, Unicommerce said it has acquired 50+ international clients and has achieved an annual run rate of processing over five million orders annually as of September 2022.

Unicommerce’s international operations are said to have grown 250 per cent YoY in terms of order volumes in September 2022. Unicommerce offers a comprehensive SaaS platform for integrated post-purchase management. The company’s sector-agnostic platform has enabled it to serve brands across fashion, footwear, electronics, beauty and personal, toy and baby care, home furnishing, health nutrition, and other emerging segments in these countries. Some of the brands that Unicommerce works with are Edamama, Locad, RedTag, RSA Global, and Vidiwell, among others.

Speaking about the company’s International expansion, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce said “The rapid growth of our international operations is a testament to the global nature of our products. Unicommerce is the only integrated post-purchase management platform in these fast-growing markets and we are delighted to see clients prefer us over incumbent players with limited offerings. Our overseas clients are already processing 5 mn annual sale order items in just a short span of a year and we look forward to growing deeper into these markets.”

“Building on our leadership strength in India and leveraging our international operations, we also plan to push into other countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia along with expansion to African markets, he added.

Unicommerce has worked with 15,000+ retail companies, D2C brands, roll-up firms, and e-commerce companies in India. The Unicommerce platform is currently used in 7,500+ facilities and 2,500+ stores located across India. As on September 2022, the company is said to be processing sale order items of 600 mn annual run rate amounting to $7 bn GMV annually.