upGrad gets NSDC accreditation

Online skills provider upGrad has got accredited by National Skill Development Corporation and has made it a part of the government’s Skill India initiative.

Through this the government aims at providing vocational training and certification facilities for the Indian youth with a focus on job opportunity creation. With this partnership, upGrad has committed to train and place 32,000 learners in the course for the next three years, in the sectors of IT/ITES, BFSI and management areas, the company said.

upGrad Co-founder and MD, Mayank Kumar said “Through this, we look forward to upskilling the talent pool, prepare them and shape the talent pool of the nation. upGrad was founded in early 2015 by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, Phalgun Kompalli and Ravijot Chugh.