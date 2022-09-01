US-based P Square Solutions opens development centre in Kochi

P Square Solutions LLC, a global provider of toll systems integration services, has set up a global development centre in SmartCity Kochi. The 4,000 sq ft facility was inaugurated by SmartCity Kochi CEO Manoj Nair in the presence of Reddy Patlolla, President and CEO, P Square Solutions.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, P Square Solutions provides software solutions, system Integration and consulting services fortoll systems.

Patlolla said, “We are delighted to open our global development centre in SmartCity Kochi, focused on mobility solutions for our global clientele. The mobility centre will focus on innovation, research and development of transportation systems, enabling multimodal mobility solutions for the transportation industry globally.”

Nair said, “P Square Solutions is an end-to-end solutions provider with decades of experience in implementation of toll systems using the latest enterprise-class technologies. With one in three companies being an international firm operating from our first building, we are pleased that P Square has chosen SmartCity Kochi to set up their first development centre outside the United States.