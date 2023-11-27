Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been ordered to pay $210 million to DXC Technology by a Texas court in another trade secrets case, barely a week after the US Supreme Court confirmed a penalty of $140 million against the Indian IT services major.

DXC Technology is an American IT firm, which was formed after Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) merged with HPE’s enterprise services business. The case was filed by CSC in 2019. CSC claimed that TCS hired 2,200 employees of Transamerica in 2018, through whom it got access to CSC’s software, knowledge of its source code, and other proprietary information to build a competing life-insurance platform.

CSC had licensed its software to Transamerica. A jury in Dallas, Texas federal court, found TCS guilty of misusing confidential information about DXC’s Vantage-One and CyberLife software for managing life insurance and annuity policies to create its own platform.

“TCS respectfully disagrees with the jury’s advisory verdict. The matter will now be decided by the court, which has ordered further briefing from the parties. We plan to continue to litigate this ongoing case. We will have no further comment as the case remains pending,” said a TCS spokesperson.

Last week, TCS lost an intellectual property case filed by Epic Systems, owing damages worth $140 million.

The Supreme Court of the US has confirmed punitive damages of $140 million against TCS in the Epic Systems Corporation case. The US court rejected TCS’ appeal on Monday, against a verdict passed by the District Court of Wisconsin, upholding the order of $140 million in punitive damages, said TCS in a statement.