Using machine learning, Chrome blocks unwanted notification permission prompts on device

Google has shared multiple ways in which it leverages machine learning to improve the browsing experience on Chrome, along with future ML-related updates. The tech major, in a blog post, shared that with the release of Chrome 102, its machine learning model will work on-device to predict which unwanted notification permission prompts are to be blocked.

“To further improve the browsing experience, we’re also evolving how people interact with web notifications. On the one hand, page notifications help deliver updates from sites you care about; on the other hand, notification permission prompts can become a nuisance,” Google said in a blog post.

“To help people browse the web with minimal interruption, Chrome predicts when permission prompts are unlikely to be granted based on how the user previously interacted with similar permission prompts and silences these undesired prompts. In the next release of Chrome, we’re launching an ML model that makes these predictions entirely on-device,” it said.

Future updates

The tech major also announced that in the near future, it will be using ML to adjust the toolbar in real-time as well. It will highlight the action that’s most useful at that moment (for example — share the link, voice search, etc). Users will also be able to customise it manually. Earlier this year, Google had launched Journeys to help people retrace their steps online.

“For example, you might spend weeks planning a national park visit — researching attractions, comparing flights, and shopping for gear. With ML and Journeys, Chrome brings together the pages you’ve visited about a given topic, and makes it easy to pick up where you left off (vs scrolling through your browser history),” it explained.

The tech giant leverages ML to make the websites that a user revisits available in their preferred language. It has launched an updated language identification model to figure out the language of the page, and whether it needs to be translated to match a user’s preferences.