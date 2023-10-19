Digital transformation solutions company UST has announced a strategic investment in VoerEir, a Swedish software product company specialising in the development of advanced software solutions for testing, benchmarking, and certifying the physical and virtual networks of Communications Service Providers (CSP).

VoerEir currently serves three of the top four tier-1 Europe-headquartered multinational CSPs; and one of the top three tier-1 US-headquartered hyper-scaler cloud providers. Its Touchstone platform complements UST’s telco network engineering, DevSecOps, and cloud capabilities, positioning both to offer solutions to Tier-1 CSPs, a UST spokesperson said here.

Expanding telecom play

VoerEir solutions streamline the process of deploying network infrastructure to the cloud. This investment strengthens UST’s position as a provider of DevSecOps services in network engineering for 5G and beyond, the spokesperson added. Bolstered by the network engineering capabilities of the recently acquired telecom engineering firm MobileComm, UST’s cloud, data, and DevSecOps expertise combines with VoerEir’s Touchstone platform to ensure heightened network performance and reliability in a fully virtualised 5G network.

Aravind Nandanan, General Manager, Telecom, UST

Private, public cloud

Touchstone helps telecom operators identify and resolve pain points in their telecom cloud environments, enabling greater Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV). It is a test system with extensive automated test cases and pre-packaged tools. It empowers its users to evaluate the performance, functionality, robustness, stability, and security of their cloud infrastructure for telecom applications. It also supports OpenStack and Kubernetes environments and offers support for private and public cloud deployments. VoerEir is now positioned to scale its business by leveraging UST’s expertise in cloud solutions, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and the telecommunications sector, the spokesperson said.

Transforming legacy CSPs

Javier Garcia Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, VoerEir, believed the investment will equip the company with the capabilities and scale to continue growing as a credible and dependable partner in facilitating the transformation of CSPs from traditional legacy solutions to cloud-based NFV architecture. “UST shares our vision for transforming the telecom industry through cloud, data, and DevSecOps, and our ties will allow us to improve at scale as we innovate to meet evolving demand in a growing sector.”

Aravind Nandanan, General Manager, Telecommunications, UST, said the partnership strengthens the growth strategy of UST’s telecom vertical oriented around cloud, DevSecOps, and data. “Our collaboration will simplify and streamline the evaluation of performance, functionality, robustness, stability, and the security of their cloud infrastructure for telecom applications.”

