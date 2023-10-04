US-based Hyro, a leader in responsible conversational artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare, and digital transformation solutions company UST have announced a partnership in which the hospital and health system clients of UST ContineoHealth, a UST company, would benefit from Hyro’s conversational AI assistants. The Hyro platform will be layered on top of the latter’s contact centre set-up and fully integrated with the tech stack.

Automating workflows

UST ContineoHealth is working to accelerate patient-centric digital transformation, a company spokesperson said here. UST boasts a healthcare innovation ecosystem, including UST SmartOps, an AI-powered cognitive automation platform. Meanwhile, Hyro enables health systems to automate workflows and conversations across platforms, services, and channels, including call centres, websites, SMS, and mobile apps. Headquartered in New York, it was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen.

Hyro’s omnichannel assistants maintain better task resolution rates for inbound calls and messages while retaining the ability to explain how and why outputs are generated for maximum transparency. This will bolster the ability of UST customers to use AI responsibly and strengthens public trust in the use of this technology in healthcare, a UST spokesperson said.

Bridging efficiency gaps

Healthcare delivery organisations realise the potential of AI to bridge enterprise efficiency gaps. Contact centres are no exception. At least 46 per cent of call centre leaders already deploy, or plan to deploy, Large Language Model-based solutions to streamline request resolution process. Hyro’s Adaptive Communications Platform augments UST’s suite of digital transformation and engagement solutions while giving healthcare providers and health systems access to onboarded AI assistants for patient-facing tasks such as prescription refills, FAQ resolution, appointment management, and troubleshooting.

Raj Gorla, CEO, UST ContineoHealth

Freeing up time

Hyro and UST’s offering allows healthcare providers to resolve significantly more requests, freeing up valuable time for contact centre agents to focus on meaningful customer interactions. Automating straightforward queries such as password reset requests and other essential IT needs can deflect 60-85 per cent of calls, raising agent efficiency and shortening patient wait times. Healthcare organisations will be able to simplify routine tasks and streamline staff workflows while removing access barriers by offering patients a range of self-service capabilities.

Joint customer base

Israel Krush, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, Hyro, said the company is excited to team up with UST as a trusted partner for conversational AI in healthcare. “This allows us to enhance contact centres for our joint customer base, addressing a range of pressing industry pain points,” he added. Raj Gorla, Chief Executive Officer, UST ContineoHealth, said UST’s patient and clinical engagement solutions, now powered by Hyro’s conversational AI platform, have the potential to dramatically improve patient satisfaction and reduce clinical burnout while optimising costs across the healthcare enterprise.

