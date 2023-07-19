Leading digital transformation solutions player UST has initiated UST Evolve, a global digital business transformation group of strategists, designers, technologists, and domain experts dedicated to solving complex transformation challenges. It will harness UST’s collective power to build and deliver future-fit solutions and enable digital business transformation for enterprises worldwide.

Poised for growth

The company says it is poised for ‘continued growth’ in the $2.4 trillion digital business transformation market. Christopher Loughlin, Global Head of Digital TransformationandUST Evolve, leads transformation for UST and the UST Evolve group. As a member of the leadership team, he is responsible for building transformation capabilities, creating value, and expanding business growth for its clients.

UST Evolve designs and delivers across the entire product life cycle. “We consider business strategy, organisational change management, digital transformation, a new product or service design, and business model innovation simultaneously,” Loughlin said. “We bring together a cross-pollinated group of specialists that includes design thinkers, data and AI specialists, cloud technologists, supply chain experts, and innovators. We work to solve clients’ thorniest business problems with simple solutions.”

David Thorpe, Head of Design, UST

New, modified experiences

David Thorpe is Head of Design, UST, spearheading user-focused transformation journeys for UST Evolve and helping clients solve ever-evolving needs of customers. With decades of experience at the forefront of design innovation, Thorpe brings to the table a wealth of experience in designing and guiding various digital transformation projects.

Thorpe said digital transformation is the process of helping organisations create new – or modify their existing – experiences, processes, and tooling to meet changing needs of people: customers, business, and market. “The tools of the designer have proven invaluable to transformation initiatives large and small, making things better and removing risk,” he said.

Rick Clark, Head, Cloud Advisory, UST

Automating transformation

Rick Clark is Head of Cloud Advisory at UST and a key member of UST Evolve. He is also a technologist and strategist with more than 20 years of leadership experience in Cloud, Open Source, Linux, and security. Clark said UST excels in operationalising and automating transformation initiatives. “We understand customers’ businesses as well as their technology stack, and develop bespoke solutions that accelerate innovation while maintaining governance and standardisation across the cloud ecosystem. Most importantly, we bring business into the process, ensuring technology delivers real business value.“

Emerges critical partner

When everyone understands the impact of cloud decisions and how they connect to business outcomes, we are able to build a foundation for long-term success, Clark added. Meanwhile, a company spokesperson said over the past two decades ,UST has established itself as a critical business transformation partner for clients. With this team, UST aims to expand its expertise and focus even further in this exponentially growing market by hiring key industry leaders in strategic business consulting, human-centric design, and transformational technology solutions.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit