Digital transformation solutions company UST has been recognised as a leader in intelligent automation services by Zinnov, a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, in the mid-tier service providers segment in its 2023 Zinnov Zones ratings.

The latest evaluation assessed capabilities and growth potential of companies active in the intelligent automation space. UST was named a leader in this category by Zinnov in their 2021 sector ratings also. The latest recognition underlines the company’s reputation as a provider capable of delivering results with high impact as well as meeting future client requirements, a spokesperson said here.

UST SmartOps platform

The company was recognised for the effectiveness of its UST SmartOps platform and strategic approach to enable universal deployment of automation solutions on the cloud. UST’s ecosystem of technology partners across the automation tech stack, portfolio of service offerings, and consultative engagement approach positioned it in the leadership zone of the ratings.

Intelligent automation platform

UST’s intelligent automation services empower businesses to focus on digitisation opportunities with the highest business impact. For over seven years, UST SmartOps has been a leader in harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, resulting in an intelligent automation platform that learns and reimagines business processes while digitising and compressing manual workflows. The platform delivers results across business and IT operations and optimises current investments while delivering maximum flexibility for future deployments, the spokesperson added.

Affirms leadership position

Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager, UST SmartOps, said the recognition from Zinnov underscores UST’s leadership role in intelligent automation. “UST SmartOps is significantly improving business processes and accelerating success by reducing costs, streamlining operations, and unlocking business value. Being named a leader in this segment highlights our commitment to meeting emerging client needs as they strive to maximise value from digital transformation initiatives,” he said.

High-value outcomes

Nischay Mittal, Partner, Zinnov, said UST’s focus on technical excellence and strategic partnerships has helped position the firm as a key player in the intelligent automation space. Notably, its partnerships with leading automation platform providers such as ServiceNow, UiPath, and Automation Anywhere, along with Cloud providers AWS, Microsoft, and Google, have enabled it to drive high-value outcomes for its customers.

“UST SmartOps, the firm’s proprietary cognitive-AI automation platform, and its versatile gain-share model for pricing automation projects have solidified UST’s leadership position in the Intelligent Automation Services ratings,” Mittal added.

