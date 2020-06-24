UST Global announces investment in UK-based Ksubaka

Digital transformation solutions provider UST Global has announced an unspecified strategic investment in London-headquartered Ksubaka, a provider of in-store gamified sales, data collection, and marketing tools for retailers.

The collaboration combines Ksubaka’s platform to deliver fast-to-market solutions and UST Global’s reach for system integration and track record in working with most of the top retailers in the world, said a spokesman for UST Global, which has a major facility in Thiruvananthapuram.

Engaging customers early

Ksubaka will help UST Global to revolutionise the digital landscape for its retail clients globally, said Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, UST Global. “Its vast experience in enhancing customer experience and a unique business strategy has helped it carve a niche in the retail industry. Our clients will now have access to a framework that allows retailers to grow their solution, integrate, and scale,” he added.

The UK-based company has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products that enable retailers to deliver a superior customer experience. The company’s solution portfolio includes Smiles, a customer research app; Cloudshelf, an offline-to-online aisle for retail stores; and Gamified Experience, a range of custom games to connect with customers, encourage exploration and promote brands.

Ksubaka enables brands to engage directly with consumers just before they make a purchasing decision through short and interactive games. Its solutions help engage customers, facilitate offline-to-online (O2O), ordering, and harvest insights into customer behaviour and attitudes. Using short interactive experiences, playful surveys, and the Cloudshelf product discovery platform, customers have new reasons to visit retail stores.

Improving retail space experience

Julian Corbett, co-founder and Chairman, Ksubaka, said his company is excited to be at the heart of the digitisation of physical space that is underway. “Our solutions deliver trackable results via touchscreens, without any of the pain points they are accustomed to,” he added. Giles Corbett, co-founder and CEO, said Ksubaka aims to constantly improve the retail space by helping retailers better engage, communicate with, and understand their shoppers.

Ksubaka has assisted a US-based multinational confectionery, food, and beverage company with the launch of one of its products in China, where it delivered a campaign through 8,000+ interactive displays across 150 cities. A lifestyle clothing and accessories retailer is using Smiles to improve net promoter scores and learn the ways in real-time to improve customer experience store by store. In another instance, an ultra-luxury retailer uses Cloudshelf to help shoppers select their products, said the company.

Adapting to the Covid-19 situation, Ksubaka has released a suite of products to support their return-to-market, most recently a remote temperature sensing kiosk to reassure and help keep safe staff and visitors as they return to stores, it added.