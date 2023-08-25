Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has achieved an advanced agility rating from the Business Agility Institute (BAI), a global research and advocacy organisation for business agility. The company was awarded the status of a Certified Agile Organisation, positioning itself among top-performing professional services organisations.

The Certified Agile Organisation status aligns with UST’s vision of becoming a transformative force in the global digital landscape, a spokesperson for the company said. It empowers the company better than ever to lead its clients in over 30 countries through digital disruption and create a boundless impact in the lives of billions.

Rigorous evaluation

The spokesperson said BAI’s rigorous evaluation process considered a wide range of factors including an agile mindset and culture, autonomy and ownership, diversity, equity and inclusion, psychological safety, professional development, global vision, client-focused services and business operations and quality, before deciding on the recipient of the award.

UST’s success has been attributed to its dedication to agility at all levels; agility in adapting to unique client needs and evolving market demands by delivering client-focused services; active encouragement to and support for innovation and continuous improvement initiatives; corporate agility teams and the role they have played in driving innovation, managing risks, and streamlining operations to achieve higher agility; clear vision and mission aligned with embracing agility as a strategy.

Bolstering reputation

This will UST to bolster its reputation as a leading global digital transformation solutions provider, positioning it as an innovative and agile player in the consulting market, the spokesperson said. The certification will also make it a destination for top talent seeking to work in a dynamic and agile environment, as well as provide a competitive edge over other consulting firms.

Evan Leybourn, Cofounder, Business Agility Institute, greeted UST on attaining ‘a remarkable level’ of corporate agility. “It is important to embrace agility in an unpredictable market, and UST has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to innovation and client-focused services,” he added.

Global operations

Omar Velasco, VP of Business Agility, UST, said the company continues to uphold unwavering commitment to enhancing agility to facilitate global operations and provide unparalleled service to its customers. “We place emphasis on continuous improvement, servant leadership, and business agility models in guiding the journey toward enterprise agility. We have had remarkable success with our business agility teams that have ensured comprehensive development for sustained excellence.”

