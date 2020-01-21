Viacom18’s subscription-based video streaming service named ‘Voot Select’

Months after announcing its launch plan, Viacom18 has come out with a name for its subscription-based video streaming offering — Voot Select.

Set to go live soon on Voot, the premium service, Voot Select, will give users access to diverse multi-genre content, with a key focus on English content and premium shows along with Indian movie titles, said the firm.

However, Viacom18 is yet to announce the launch date and pricing of the new service.

The new business vertical, under Viacom18 Digital Ventures, will be helmed by Ferzad Palia, Head - Youth, Music & English. He will handle Voot Select in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Earlier launch

Voot Select is not the first subscription-based video streaming service from Viacom18. The company last year launched Voot Kids, its first paid service to tap into the growing demand for kids’ content.

“The video-on-demand (VoD) market is the fastest growing segment of the media and entertainment sector today,” said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD, Viacom18. “Subscription-led business models are going to be the next big growth drivers in the years to come. Having established Voot as India’s second largest premium AVoD (ad-supported VoD) platform, we think the time is apt for us to unveil our premium subscription offering, Voot Select. The new premium offering will bring more bespoke content to our always-on viewers.”

Final leg of testing

“With Voot, the successful launch of Voot Kids, and now Voot Select, our aim is to build a versatile and immersive digital ecosystem that will add value to our users,” said Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures. “The new offering will provide them with differentiated content experiences across genres and segments. Currently in its final leg of testing, the all-new Voot Select, once live, will see many untapped genres being made available for our users to experience and enjoy.”