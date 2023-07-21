WhatsApp has been developing a new feature that let Channel participants to react to messages with emojis, without revealing their phone numbers to other participants.

In the upcoming feature, WhatsApp is working on adding a new section called “Channel settings”. The section allows admins to manage certain options for their channels. In addition, WhatsApp has plans to allow channel admins to manage which reactions followers can send to the channel.

The social media platform states that in some context, some seriousness is required, and adding particular emojis to certain messages could upset other channel followers. By disallowing the use of any emoji with the “Default only” option, WhatsApp aims to prevent misunderstandings. In addition, channel admins will also be able to disable reactions for their channels for some reason.

As of now, the feature is under development and will be rolled out with an upcoming update.