In a recent update by WhatsApp, it has rolled out the ability to initiate chats without having to save unknown numbers to contacts, as per blog post on Wabetainfo.

With the recent feature, users can search for a number on the search bar and initiate a chat. Earlier, users relied on third-party tap-to-chat feature or had to save numbers against their will to initiate chat. WhatsApp will look outside the contact list every time a user enters an unknown phone number within the application.

To know if the feature is available for you, you need to search for a phone number that is not saved in your contact list. Next, tap on the button “start new chat” in the chat list and enter the unknown phone number within the search bar.

The feature has been rolled out for both Android and iOS users.

