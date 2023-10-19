WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to log in to two accounts simultaneously, easing the process of switching between personal and work-related accounts. With this update, users no longer need to log out repeatedly or carry multiple devices to manage different accounts.

To enable the feature, users can set up a secondary account using another phone number and SIM card, or a phone that supports multiple SIMs or eSIMs. Simply navigate to the WhatsApp settings, click the arrow next to your name, and select “Add Account.” This feature ensures that users can maintain distinct privacy and notification settings for each account. “Now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones, or worry about messaging from the wrong place,” said Mark Zuckerberg.

It is crucial to use only the official WhatsApp application and avoid downloading counterfeit versions to access multiple accounts.