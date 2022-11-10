In October, WhatsApp posted about the ‘message yourself’ feature on Wabetainfo. Finally, WhatsApp is rolling out the feature to beta testers for iOS and Android.
In the above screenshot shared on the blog, WhatsApp is allowing you to send messages to your own phone number: just open your contacts list to see if the feature is already available for you. If the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, you can now open the chat with your own phone number in your contacts list.
Also read: Apple tracking every App Store activity since iOS 14.6
In addition, the messages sent to yourself will reflect on all linked devices for sometime.