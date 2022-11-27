WhatsApp, Meta owned messaging platform, keeps on rolling out new features every now and then.

Recently, WhatsApp announced its new feature for Microsoft Windows beta app version where it will enable sharing “contact”, as per a blogpost in Wabetainfo.

WhatsApp share contact cards | Photo Credit: -

As shown in the screenshot, the entry point “Contacts” will pull up if the feature is already enabled for your WhatsApp account for the Windows beta app.

With the “contact card” feature, one will be able to share a contact card so the recipient can easily add it to their address book.

The “contact card” feature is rolling out for WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2247.2.0 update, available on the Microsoft Store and it will be rolled out widely to other beta users in the upcoming coming days.

A few days back, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to conduct polls for its Windows app beta version.

