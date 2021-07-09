WhatsApp working on features to let users send images and videos in best quality: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users send images in the best quality available, as per reports.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on video and image quality settings on Android.

These settings will provide users more control over how images are compressed while sending, with three options to choose from- “Auto,” “Best quality,” or “Data saver.”

Auto will let the messaging platform detect the best compression algorithm for specific images. Best quality will enable sending the image using the best quality available, and compression will be enabled when data saver is on in a user's Android settings.

It will help users compress heavy images further to save data caps or send an image at the highest quality possible. Currently, if a user wishes to avoid WhatsApp’s compression, the best option is to send the image as a document rather than an image or video (via The Verge).

According to the WABetaInfo report, the feature is currently under development and is likely to be made available in a future update for beta testers.

Other features

Recently, WhatsApp launched a new playback speed feature for voice messages on the platform. The users can play voice messages on the Facebook-owned messaging platform at different speeds.

It is also working on a range of other features, one of the most anticipated ones being multi-device support.

WhatsApp will release the first version of multi-device beta for WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal only, according to reports.

The multi-device support feature lets users use their WhatsApp account on multiple devices without requiring an active Internet connection on their main device.

Last month, WaBetaInfo had shared a glimpse of new features coming to WhatsApp along with screenshots of a group chat with WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. These included multi-device support and a disappearing mode.