IT major Wipro has appointed Brijesh Singh to Senior Vice-President and Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring.

Singh brings to Wipro over 30 years of experience in the technology consulting space and was previously a Senior Partner at Deloitte where he was responsible for driving AI and data-led transformation, said the company.

Singh’s appointment follows Wipro’s $1-billion investment in AI and the launch of Wipro ai360. As the global head of AI, he will be focused on advancing Wipro’s ai360 strategy, building capabilities to support and accelerate AI adoption across Wipro’s entire portfolio, and delivering AI-first solutions to clients.

Wipro said, Singh’s appointment underscores Wipro’s commitment to integrating responsible AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical Engineering from BIT Sindri. He will report to Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner & President, Enterprise Futuring at Wipro.

Wipro ai360

The company recently launched Wipro ai360, an AI-first innovation ecosystem that builds on Wipro’s decade-long investments in artificial intelligence (AI) with the goal of integrating AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients.

Along with the launch of Wipro ai360, the company also committed to making a $1 billion investment in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years. Wipro ai360, fueled by this new investment, will help unleash a new era of value, productivity, and commercial opportunities through the application of AI and generative AI, the company had noted.

