IT major Wipro’s President-Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Anis Chenchah, has resigned from his role, adding to the senior-level exits at the company.

Vinay Firake has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, APMEA Strategic Market Unit (SMU), effective immediately.

Chenchah had joined Wipro in April 22, after a 15-year stint across roles in Capgemini. The company said that he is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the company.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my experience at Wipro: its unparalleled purpose, the ambition we collectively set to build a world-leading company, the demanding transformation journey with its successes and challenges, and the professional friendships I personally built with colleagues, including yourself, clients and partners,”Chenchah wrote in his resignation letter.

Further, Firake will report to Srini Pallia and will also join the Wipro Executive Board. He has been with Wipro for 26 years and has grown with the organisation, serving in various leadership roles. He was most recently the Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of Wipro-Nordics Business Unit based in Stockholm, where he led operations across all industries and services.

Prior to that, he led the Manufacturing & Automotive Business Unit in Europe and held various roles spanning Europe and North America, including Global Head for the Enterprise Digital Operations & Platforms business and Sales Head for Wipro’s Enterprise Applications businesses in Europe.

“Vinay has successfully led Wipro in diverse regions globally and is the perfect candidate for this role. He has the expertise and vast experience to spearhead our business in APMEA, one of our most promising SMUs. Vinay has a great track record in the Nordics Business Unit, where he was instrumental in signing several prestigious clients, and I am confident that he will bring the same rigor and success to APMEA,” said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Ltd.

Firake holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration specialising in Finance and Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from prestigious institutes in India. He has also completed the Global Strategic Leadership Program from Wharton School and the Executive Leadership Program from Harvard Business School. He will be based in Dubai.

Commenting on his appointment, Firake said, “I am honored to take on the leadership of our APMEA SMU, a pivotal region in the growing technology landscape. I look forward to collaborating with our skilled team to expand our capabilities in this market and drive innovation.”