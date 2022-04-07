With a net profit of ₹20 crore, Keltron crosses ₹500 crore turnover

The state-owned electronics manufacturing company Keltron has achieved a turnover of ₹522 crore with a net profit of ₹20 crore, surpassing the previous best of ₹458 crore.

The subsidiary companies such as KCCL, Kannur and KECL, Kuttippuram also performed well by registering a turnover of ₹80 crore and ₹13.85 crore respectively. The group turnover of Keltron has achieved 15 per cent rise by garnering ₹614 crore and a net profit of ₹23.1 crore.

With this, the company is moving towards achieving the ₹1000 crore turnover by 2026 as envisaged in the master plan submitted to the Kerala Government. The performance has been achieved in spite of a loss of 2 months of work due to Covid pandemic, a press release said.

Also, the service disruption in the electronics components supply chain including price increases by about 30 per cent for electronics components as well the long delivery schedule (from 8 to 40 weeks) had to be overcome.

The crossing of Keltron’s turnover of ₹500 crore has been possible specifically due to a significant increase in defence-related production for Indian Navy and NPOL in KEC/KCA to, IT-related services, and manufacturing and commissioning of systems for Safe Kerala Projects.

The Government has envisioned to transform Keltron into an electronic hub, many new initiatives are being addressed in power electronics, traffic enforcement systems, automatic motor vehicle testing systems, defence-related production facilities, software activities for defence related products, augmentation of data centre services and space-related production augmentation.

Significant thrust is being given to modernise infrastructure and establishment of new facilities to progressively increase the manufacturing content to achieve a minimum target of 40 per cent of turnover. Also, the upcoming super capacitor production facility at KCCL, Kannur with technology to support from ISRO will be completed this year.